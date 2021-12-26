Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,743 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.08% of Adobe worth $213,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 316.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $569.62 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

