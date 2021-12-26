AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,809 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $8,587,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $10,028,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $242.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $244.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

