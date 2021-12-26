AE Wealth Management LLC Has $107.86 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $107,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,462.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3,438.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

