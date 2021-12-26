Aeron (ARNX) Trading 140.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Aeron has traded up 140.6% against the US dollar. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $10,154.32 and $3,343.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

