Aeternity Market Capitalization Tops $44.78 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $44.78 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded 221,290.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1,581,114,918.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 394,359,391 coins and its circulating supply is 348,538,448 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

