Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EADSY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th.

EADSY stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Airbus has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

