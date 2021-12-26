Akropolis (AKRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.96 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Akropolis has a market cap of $89.54 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00046310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

