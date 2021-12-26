Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKZOY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of AKZOY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 111,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,107. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $33.46 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7818 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.