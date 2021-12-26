Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $225.69 million and $20.10 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00329566 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00139291 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00088524 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003994 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,531,439,305 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.