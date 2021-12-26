Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,930 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $653.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.45 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $644.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $655.25.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.