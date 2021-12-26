ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ALE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.62. The company had a trading volume of 122,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

