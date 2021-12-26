AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0161 on Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $147,127.78 and approximately $10.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00034996 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

