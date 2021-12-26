Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) One Day Volume Hits $9.65 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $82.28 million and $9.65 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

