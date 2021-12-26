Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Reaches $333.52 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001486 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $333.52 million and $11.42 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

