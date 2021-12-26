Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,904.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,755.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

