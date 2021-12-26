Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Alphabet by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,904.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,755.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.