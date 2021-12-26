Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 94,135 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94,135 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 2.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Zebra Technologies worth $49,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $582.41. The company had a trading volume of 461,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,508. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $579.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.83. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $371.40 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

