Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 189.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

