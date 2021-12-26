Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Timken worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 32.9% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Timken by 52.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Timken by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Timken by 24.5% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Timken by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.