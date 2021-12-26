Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Beer worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $772.40.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $524.87 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.12 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $642.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

