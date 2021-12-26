Amalgamated Bank Has $3.70 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Rayonier worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

