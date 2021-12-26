Amalgamated Bank Has $3.70 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 17.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $5,672,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

