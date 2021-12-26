Amalgamated Bank Has $3.72 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of IDACORP worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA opened at $109.15 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.61.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDA. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

