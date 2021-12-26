Amalgamated Bank Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Crane worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,007,000 after acquiring an additional 99,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Crane by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after buying an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crane by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,272,000 after buying an additional 115,962 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Crane by 20.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,117,000 after buying an additional 164,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crane by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,326,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

NYSE CR opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.02. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.