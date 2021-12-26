Amalgamated Bank Has $3.81 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of HealthEquity worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after buying an additional 124,254 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 101,186 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 68.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average is $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $1,038,916. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

