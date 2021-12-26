Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART opened at $68.28 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IART. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

