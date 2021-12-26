Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average of $76.60. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $84.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

