Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,474 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 581,424 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 161,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,570,000. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $1,182,635.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,909 shares of company stock valued at $97,991,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

