Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,614 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Maximus worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Maximus by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Maximus by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $96.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

