Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,640 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.90. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

