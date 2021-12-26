Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,365 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

