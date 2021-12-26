Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,733 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of National Instruments worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 31,194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after purchasing an additional 831,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 428,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 5,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 323,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 317,372 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

NATI opened at $43.51 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 108.78 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.01%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

