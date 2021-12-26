Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Assurant by 77.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,837 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Assurant by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 38,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average of $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.82%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

