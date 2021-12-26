American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.98.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

