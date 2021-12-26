AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires 3,710 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

NYSE VOYA opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.