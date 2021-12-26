AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Grows Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after buying an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,233,000 after buying an additional 79,804 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,590,000 after buying an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,330,000 after buying an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $129.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.72.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

