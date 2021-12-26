AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Grows Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Yum China were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3,428.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

