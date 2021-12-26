AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Amundi acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Analog Devices by 323.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after acquiring an additional 964,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.66 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

