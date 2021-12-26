AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 302,533 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,766,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,558,000 after buying an additional 737,732 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,563,000 after buying an additional 4,381,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

