AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 13,663 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.11% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

MBT opened at $7.92 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

