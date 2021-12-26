AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Raises Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 1,223.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in XPeng were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in XPeng by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XPeng by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after buying an additional 3,781,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after buying an additional 3,116,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,646,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after buying an additional 2,317,087 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 7.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.