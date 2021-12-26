Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13,662.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.77.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $85.06. 1,365,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

