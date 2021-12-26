ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMSSY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of AMSSY opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.61. AMS has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. AMS had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

About AMS

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

