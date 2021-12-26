Analysts Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the highest is $3.60. Cummins posted earnings of $3.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $15.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.88 to $15.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $18.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.83 to $20.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.97. 649,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,236. Cummins has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 24.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 72.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,172,000 after purchasing an additional 108,418 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 130.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,266,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.