Analysts Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Announce -$0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.82) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Cytokinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $714,049.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,358,661 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after buying an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 160.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,462,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $26,999,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. 684,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,319. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

