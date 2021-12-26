Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,213 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.