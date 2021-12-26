Analysts Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $291,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and sold 8,474,050 shares worth $68,786,749. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

