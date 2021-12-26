Analysts Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Announce $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. AGCO posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.64.

AGCO traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,123. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average is $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

