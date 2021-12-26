Analysts Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $731.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce $731.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $720.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $741.47 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $541.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $3.42 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,373 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,033,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 828,454 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.