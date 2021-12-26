Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

KMT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,564. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kennametal by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

